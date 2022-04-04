Aromas of caramel and vanilla mingle pleasingly on the nose, with a hint of sweet oak. Tropical fruit flavors dominate on the palate – pineapple and green apple mingle seamlessly with hints of brown sugar and butterscotch. The influence of 100% malolactic fermentation lends a creamy, buttery component to the mouthfeel. This well-balanced California Chardonnay finishes with a nice acidity that is perfect on its own or paired with a variety of foods.

Since its founding in 1988, Meridian Vineyards has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and great-tasting, award-winning wines. Meridian Vineyards produces wines that express distinct character. Meridian Vineyards winemaker, Lee Miyamura, is responsible for every step of the winemaking process - from harvest to blending and bottling for our entire line of wines. These wines are made to be easy-drinking and fruit forward with bright acidity. Our wines are perfect for weeknight dinners and casual gatherings with friends.