Mestemacher Natural Pumpernickel Bread
17.6 ozUPC: 0008421300071
Product Details
- Ideal for a cholesterol conscious diet
- Freshly ground in our own mill from whole grains
- Wheat free
- Natural ingredients
- High fiber
- No preservatives
- Long shelf life
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (72 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium350mg14.58%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Kernel Rye, Water, Wholemeal Rye Flour, Salt, Malt Extract, Oat Fiber, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
