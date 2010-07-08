Mestemacher Whole Rye Bread Perspective: front
Mestemacher Whole Rye Bread Perspective: right
Mestemacher Whole Rye Bread

17.6 ozUPC: 0008421300072
Mestemacher all natural whole grain, sourdough based bread with whole rye, oat kernels and wheat germs. This bread carries the Whole Grain Association's stamp of 100% excellent source of whole grain. Great for diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods, and low in total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol. may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Long shelf life obtained through pasteurization. Also delicious when toasted.

  • Keep Fit For Life
  • 50%+ Whole Grain
  • Freshly Ground in our Own Mill from Whole Grains
  • Wheat Free
  • Ideal for a Cholesterol Conscious Diet
  • No Preservatives
  • Kosher

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (72 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol1mg0.33%
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A300Number of International Units6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whole Kernel Rye, Water, Wholemeal Rye Flour, Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

