Mestemacher all natural whole grain, sourdough based bread with whole rye, oat kernels and wheat germs. This bread carries the Whole Grain Association's stamp of 100% excellent source of whole grain. Great for diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods, and low in total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol. may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Long shelf life obtained through pasteurization. Also delicious when toasted.

Keep Fit For Life

50%+ Whole Grain

Freshly Ground in our Own Mill from Whole Grains

Wheat Free

Ideal for a Cholesterol Conscious Diet

No Preservatives

Kosher