Mestemacher Whole Rye Bread
Product Details
Mestemacher all natural whole grain, sourdough based bread with whole rye, oat kernels and wheat germs. This bread carries the Whole Grain Association's stamp of 100% excellent source of whole grain. Great for diets rich in whole grain foods and other plant foods, and low in total fat, saturated fat, and cholesterol. may help reduce the risk of heart disease. Long shelf life obtained through pasteurization. Also delicious when toasted.
- Keep Fit For Life
- 50%+ Whole Grain
- Freshly Ground in our Own Mill from Whole Grains
- Wheat Free
- Ideal for a Cholesterol Conscious Diet
- No Preservatives
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Kernel Rye, Water, Wholemeal Rye Flour, Salt, Oat Fiber, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
