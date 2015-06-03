Metamucil 3-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Capsule
Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Capsules every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic*. Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber^, a plant-based fiber that helps promote dige. Gluten Free.
- FEEL WHAT LIGHTER FEELS LIKE by trapping and removing the waste that weighs you down by making Metamucil a part of your daily fiber routine.*
- TRAPS AND REMOVES THE WASTE THAT WEIGHS YOU DOWN. Metamucil works by helping you feel lighter and more energetic*
- SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS. Taking Metamucil every day helps you maintain healthy blood sugar levels*
- PROMOTES HEART HEALTH BY LOWERING CHOLESTEROL. Taking Metamucil every day helps you lower your cholesterol*
- EASY TO TAKE IN ANY SITUATION. Metamucil's simple sugar free capsules are easy to take on the go
- PLANT BASED NATURAL PSYLLIUM FIBER. Metamucil is the only leading brand that contains plant-based psyllium fiber^ that helps promote digestive health and regularity*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Psyllium Husk , Gelatin .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More