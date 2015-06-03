Metamucil 3-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Capsule Perspective: front
Metamucil 3-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Capsule Perspective: back
Metamucil 3-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Capsule

160 ctUPC: 0003700040511
Product Details

Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Capsules every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic*. Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber^, a plant-based fiber that helps promote dige. Gluten Free.

  • FEEL WHAT LIGHTER FEELS LIKE by trapping and removing the waste that weighs you down by making Metamucil a part of your daily fiber routine.*
  • TRAPS AND REMOVES THE WASTE THAT WEIGHS YOU DOWN. Metamucil works by helping you feel lighter and more energetic*
  • SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS. Taking Metamucil every day helps you maintain healthy blood sugar levels*
  • PROMOTES HEART HEALTH BY LOWERING CHOLESTEROL. Taking Metamucil every day helps you lower your cholesterol*
  • EASY TO TAKE IN ANY SITUATION. Metamucil's simple sugar free capsules are easy to take on the go
  • PLANT BASED NATURAL PSYLLIUM FIBER. Metamucil is the only leading brand that contains plant-based psyllium fiber^ that helps promote digestive health and regularity*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Protein1g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
