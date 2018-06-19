Nutrition Facts

57.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 30

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Sodium 10mg

Total Carbohydrate 10g 3% Dietary Fiber 6g 24%

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg

Iron 0mg 4%

Vitamin A 0International Unit

Vitamin C 0mg