Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement No Added Sweeteners Unflavored Coarse Texture Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement No Added Sweeteners Unflavored Coarse Texture Powder Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement No Added Sweeteners Unflavored Coarse Texture Powder Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement No Added Sweeteners Unflavored Coarse Texture Powder

23.3 ozUPC: 0003700074117
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder everyday to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter. 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
57.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More