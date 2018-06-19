Hover to Zoom
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement No Added Sweeteners Unflavored Coarse Texture Powder
23.3 ozUPC: 0003700074117
Product Details
Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder everyday to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
57.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg4%
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.