Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic.* Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health.*It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.*

Helps lower cholesterol to promote heart health*

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels as part of your diet*

Helps you feel less hungry between meals*

Promotes digestive healthand regularity*

This Metamucil product has a low glycemic index, a measure of the effect of dietary carbohydrates on blood sugar levels

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.