Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Real Sugar Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder

30.4 ozUPC: 0003700074079
Product Details

Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic.* Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health.*It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.*

  • Helps lower cholesterol to promote heart health*
  • Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels as part of your diet*
  • Helps you feel less hungry between meals*
  • Promotes digestive healthand regularity*
  • This Metamucil product has a low glycemic index, a measure of the effect of dietary carbohydrates on blood sugar levels

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
72.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar16g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sucrose , Psyllium Husk , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Orange Flavor , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
