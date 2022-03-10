Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Real Sugar Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder
Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic.* Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health.*It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.*
- Helps lower cholesterol to promote heart health*
- Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels as part of your diet*
- Helps you feel less hungry between meals*
- Promotes digestive healthand regularity*
- This Metamucil product has a low glycemic index, a measure of the effect of dietary carbohydrates on blood sugar levels
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Sucrose , Psyllium Husk , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Orange Flavor , Yellow 6 .
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More