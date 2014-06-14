Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder Perspective: front
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder

15 ozUPC: 0003700074084
Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic.* Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health.* It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.5mg
Total Carbohydrate10g3%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Orange Flavor , Aspartame , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.