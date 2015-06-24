Hover to Zoom
Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder
23.3 ozUPC: 0003700074085
Product Details
Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder everyday to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter.
- PLANT BASED NATURAL PSYLLIUM FIBER. Metamucil is the only leading brand that contains plant-based psyllium fiber^ that helps promote digestive health and regularity*
- CONTROL YOUR APPETITE. The plant-based psyllium fiber in Metamucil helps curb your appetite so you feel less hungry between meals*
- PROMOTES HEART HEALTH BY LOWERING CHOLESTEROL. Taking Metamucil every day helps you lower your cholesterol
- SUPPORTS HEALTHY BLOOD SUGAR LEVELS. Taking Metamucil every day helps you maintain healthy blood sugar levels*
- TRAPS AND REMOVES THE WASTE THAT WEIGHS YOU DOWN. Metamucil works by helping you feel lighter and more energetic*
- FEEL WHAT LIGHTER FEELS LIKE by trapping and removing the waste that weighs you down by making Metamucil a part of your daily fiber routine.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
57.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.5mg
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Natural And Artificial Orange Flavor , Aspartame , Yellow 6 .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible