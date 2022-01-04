Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Metamucil 4-in-1 Psyllium Fiber Supplement Sugar Free Orange Flavor Smooth Texture Powder

36.8 ozUPC: 0003700074136
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Digestive system making you feel sluggish? Start by taking Metamucil Multi-Health Fiber Powder every day to trap & remove the waste that weighs you down, so you feel lighter and more energetic.* Metamucil is the only leading brand made with Psyllium Fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health.* It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.* See how one small change can lead to good things!

  • Helps you feel less hungry between meals
  • Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels as part of your diet*
  • Helps lower cholesterol to promote heart health*
  • Promotes digestive health*
  • Sugar free
  • 100% Natural Psyllium Husk
  • 180 Teaspoons

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Psyllium Husk , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Natural Orange Flavor and Artificial Orange Flavor , Aspartame , Yellow 6 .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More