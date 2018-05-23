Metamucil Fiber Thins Chocolate Flavored Dietary Fiber Supplement Snack with Psyllium Husk Perspective: front
Metamucil Fiber Thins Chocolate Flavored Dietary Fiber Supplement Snack with Psyllium Husk Perspective: right
Metamucil Fiber Thins Chocolate Flavored Dietary Fiber Supplement Snack with Psyllium Husk

12 ct / 0.77 ozUPC: 0003700077513
Product Details

Metamucil Chocolate Fiber Thins are delicious crunchy fiber snacks that provide 5 grams of fiber with just 100 calories per serving (3.5 g total fat). They help satisfy hunger and contain 20% of your daily recommended value of fiber to help promote digestive health.

  • GREAT-TASTING SOURCE OF FIBER - contains 5 grams of fiber per servings, and just 100 calories (3.5g total fat per serving)
  • SUPPORT YOUR DIGESTIVE HEALTH - Metamucil Fiber Thins help support your digestive health and helps satisfy hunger
  • TAKE THEM WITH YOU - Individually wrapped servings for on-the-go use
  • CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR - Also available in Cinnamon Spice & Apple Crisp

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber5g20%
Sugar4g
Protein1g
Calcium13mg0.5%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium138mg2%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Palm Oil , Fructose , Inulin , Oat Hull Fiber , Psyllium Husk , Brown Sugar , Sugar , Corn Oil , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Bicarbonate , Natural And Artificial Cookie Flavors , Molasses , Sucralose .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
