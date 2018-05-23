Metamucil Fiber Thins Chocolate Flavored Dietary Fiber Supplement Snack with Psyllium Husk
Product Details
Metamucil Chocolate Fiber Thins are delicious crunchy fiber snacks that provide 5 grams of fiber with just 100 calories per serving (3.5 g total fat). They help satisfy hunger and contain 20% of your daily recommended value of fiber to help promote digestive health.
- GREAT-TASTING SOURCE OF FIBER - contains 5 grams of fiber per servings, and just 100 calories (3.5g total fat per serving)
- SUPPORT YOUR DIGESTIVE HEALTH - Metamucil Fiber Thins help support your digestive health and helps satisfy hunger
- TAKE THEM WITH YOU - Individually wrapped servings for on-the-go use
- CHOOSE YOUR FLAVOR - Also available in Cinnamon Spice & Apple Crisp
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Cocoa ( Processed with Alkali ) , Palm Oil , Fructose , Inulin , Oat Hull Fiber , Psyllium Husk , Brown Sugar , Sugar , Corn Oil , Soy Lecithin , Sodium Bicarbonate , Natural And Artificial Cookie Flavors , Molasses , Sucralose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.