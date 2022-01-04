Metamucil Premium Blend is sweetened with plant-based stevia and made with natural flavors and colors so you can feel great about taking it every day. Metamucil contains psyllium fiber, a plant-based fiber that helps promote digestive health* so you feel lighter and more energetic.** It also helps you control appetite, maintain healthy blood sugar levels, and lower cholesterol.*

PLANT BASED NATURAL PSYLLIUM FIBER. Metamucil contains plant-based psyllium fiber that helps promote digestive health and regularity.*

NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS OR COLORS. Metamucil Premium Blend is sweetened with plant-based Stevia and contains natural flavors and colors.

FEEL WHAT LIGHTER FEELS LIKE by trapping and removing the waste that weighs you down* by making Metamucil a part of your daily fiber routine.

PROMOTES HEART HEALTH BY LOWERING CHOLESTEROL. Taking Metamucil every day helps you lower your cholesterol.***

GLUTEN FREE



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



**Survey of 291 adults who self-reported that they felt lighter and more energetic after completing the Metamucil Two Week Challenge.

***Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol that include 7 grams of soluble fiber per day from psyllium husk, as in Metamucil, may reduce the risk of heart disease by lowering cholesterol. One serving of Metamucil has 2.4 grams of this soluble fiber. One serving of Metamucil capsules has at least 1.8 grams of this soluble fiber.