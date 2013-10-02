Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Method® Almond Daily Wood Cleaner
28 fl ozUPC: 0081793901182
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21
Product Details
Make wood surfaces spic + span with just a few swipes. This scent-sational spray with plant based cleaning agents removes dust and grime without harming your sealed wood surfaces.
- Contains (1) 28 ounce bottle of cleaning spray for wood surfaces
- Made with plant-based wood cleaners + other thoughtful ingredients
- Removes dust + grime without harming your well-loved wood surfaces
- Use daily to clean and dust wood tables, counters, walls, shelves and panels
- Cruelty free. Tested by people, not on animals
- Bottle (minus nozzle) made of 100% recycled plastic (PCR)
- Almond is a delightfully rich + nutty fragrance that makes cleaning up a piece of (almond) cake