Method® Beach Sage Laundry Detergent
53.5 fl ozUPC: 0081793901489
Product Details
The 3-in-1 cleaning power in this clear, recyclable bottle fights tough dirt + stains with every wash, keeping whites white and colors bright. Made with powerful plant-based stain lifters and fabulous, lasting fragrances, one little capful of concentrated formula takes care of one big load.
- Plant-based stain lifting power
- Concentrated formula
- Biodegradable
- Hypoallergenic
- Cruelty free