Method® Ginger Mango Laundry Detergent
53.5 fl ozUPC: 0081793901490
The 3-in-1 cleaning power in this clear, recyclable bottle fights tough dirt + stains with every wash, keeping whites white and colors bright. Made with powerful plant-based stain lifters and fabulous, lasting fragrances, one little capful of concentrated formula takes care of one big load.
- Contains (1) 53.5 ounce bottle of concentrated, laundry detergent
- Laundry detergent with plant-based stain lifting power
- Keeps colors bright and whites white
- Concentrated formula delivers mighty cleaning power for he and standard washers
- Biodegradable and hypoallergenic formula fights tough dirt and stains
- Cruelty free - tested by people, not on animals
- This Ginger Mango fragrance combines zingy notes of ginger with the tropical, fruity scent of ripe mango