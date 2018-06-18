Method Pure Peace Body Wash Perspective: front
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
Method Pure Peace Body Wash
Method Pure Peace Body Wash

18 fl ozUPC: 0081793901855
Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt, this purifying body wash leaves your skin feeling soft, moisturized + smelling like a no-stress zone. Plus its biodegradable formula is cruelty-free and made with plant-based cleansers. Peace out.

  • Contains (1) 18 ounce bottle of gel liquid body soap
  • Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt
  • Biodegradable formula made with plant-based cleansers
  • Made with no parabens, no phthalates, no bad vibes
  • Leaves skin feeling moisturized + smelling scent-sational
  • Bottle (minus lid) made of 65% recycled plastic (PCR)
  • Cruelty free. Tested by people, not on animals