Method Pure Peace Body Wash
18 fl ozUPC: 0081793901855
Product Details
Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt, this purifying body wash leaves your skin feeling soft, moisturized + smelling like a no-stress zone. Plus its biodegradable formula is cruelty-free and made with plant-based cleansers. Peace out.
- Contains (1) 18 ounce bottle of gel liquid body soap
- Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt
- Biodegradable formula made with plant-based cleansers
- Made with no parabens, no phthalates, no bad vibes
- Leaves skin feeling moisturized + smelling scent-sational
- Bottle (minus lid) made of 65% recycled plastic (PCR)
- Cruelty free. Tested by people, not on animals