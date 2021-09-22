Method® Pure Peace Body Wash Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Method® Pure Peace Body Wash Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Method® Pure Peace Body Wash

3.4 fl ozUPC: 0081793901910
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

  • Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt
  • Biodegradable formula made with plant-based cleansers
  • Made with no parabens, no phthalates, no bad vibes
  • Leaves skin feeling moisturized + smelling scent-sational
  • Bottle (minus lid) made of 65% recycled plastic (PCR)
  • Cruelty free, tested by people, not on animals
  • Pure Peace scent smells like a blend of rose water, sweet peonies and sweet serenity