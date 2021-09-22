Hover to Zoom
Method® Pure Peace Body Wash
3.4 fl ozUPC: 0081793901910
Product Details
- Infused with peony, rose water + pink sea salt
- Biodegradable formula made with plant-based cleansers
- Made with no parabens, no phthalates, no bad vibes
- Leaves skin feeling moisturized + smelling scent-sational
- Bottle (minus lid) made of 65% recycled plastic (PCR)
- Cruelty free, tested by people, not on animals
- Pure Peace scent smells like a blend of rose water, sweet peonies and sweet serenity