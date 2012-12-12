Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: front
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: back
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: left
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: right
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: top
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner Perspective: bottom
Method Wood for Good Floor Cleaner

25 fl ozUPC: 0081793900562
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 21

Product Details

This no-wax, no-rinse wood floor cleaner turns a chore into an almond-scented delight. The ergonomic nozzle spray is designed to cover your floors in fewer sweeps and help avoid puddling, so just squirt, mop, and bask in the glow of a gleaming clean.

  • Contains (1) 25 ounce bottle of hardwood floor cleaner
  • One-step clean + gleam, no rinsing required
  • Ergonomic nozzle spray designed to cover your floors in fewer sweeps and help avoid puddling
  • Use to clean sealed hardwood and laminate floors
  • Cruelty free, Tested by people, not on animals
  • Bottle (minus lid) made of 100% recycled plastic (PCR)
  • Almond is a delightfully rich + nutty fragrance that makes cleaning up a piece of (almond) cake