This Metro 4-Piece Wine Tool Set is the perfect set to keep in the bar or kitchen or to gift to that wine lover in your life. It features all the tools you need to open and enjoy your next bottle of wine including a corkscrew two-piece magnetic drip ring foil cutter and bottle stopper. Each tool is made from stainless steel and is covered in black non-slip thermal plastic that is soft to the touch and provides a secure gripping surface. All the tools come packaged in an attractive black cardboard box making it ready for gifting Features . Ideal set for use at home or as the perfect gift for any wine lover. Includes everything you need to open enjoy and store your next bottle of wine. Tools are made with stainless steel and covered in non-slip thermal plastic for ease-of-use. Comes packaged in a convenient gift box making it ready for gifting Includes . Corkscrew. Drip Ring. Foil Cutter. Bottle Stopper Specification . Color Black. Material Stainless Steel Non-Slip Thermal Plastic