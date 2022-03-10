Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 0.25cup (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 140

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 6g 30% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 35mg 11.67%

Sodium 85mg 3.7%

Total Carbohydrate 10g 3.64% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 10g

Protein 7g

Calcium 300mg 25%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 420mg 8%

Vitamin D 2mcg 10%