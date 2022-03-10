Hover to Zoom
Meyenberg Powdered Goat Milk
12 ozUPC: 0007290400002
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Easy to digest, provides a natural real milk alternative for those sensitive to cow’s milk
- High in minerals – excellent source of calcium, magnesium and potassium
- 100% natural. Free of soy, gluten, artificial colors and flavors, antibiotics, preservatives, or growth hormones
- A cooking ingredient favored by chefs for its unique, nuanced flavor
- Unsweetened
- Certified kosher
- Convenient, long-shelf life – 4 years unopened
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein7g
Calcium300mg25%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium420mg8%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whole Goat Milk, Vitamin D3, Folic Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More