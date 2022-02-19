Hover to Zoom
Meyer Boneless Pork Loin Chops
10 ozUPC: 0061266926802
Located in MEAT
Product Details
- Duroc Pork
- Crate-Free*
- 100% All Natural**
- Raised with No added hormones or antibiotics, Ever
- Minimally processed
- Federal regulations prohibit the use of added hormones in pork.
- Gluten Free
*Not restrained in gestation or farrowing crates
**Contains no artificial ingredients
Nutrition Facts
2.5 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2.5
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g12%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate0g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein25g
Vitamin A0Number of International Units
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
100% Duroc Pork
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
