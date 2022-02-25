Hover to Zoom
Meyer's Ground Horseradish
8 OzUPC: 0003888271072
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Fresh Ground Horseradish, Vinegar, Salt and Flavoring
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
