Ingredients

Soybean Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Modified Corn Starch, Horseradish, Salt, Artificial Flavoring, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

