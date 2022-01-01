Hover to Zoom
Meyer's Horseradish Sauce
8 OzUPC: 0003888271092
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1teaspoon (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soybean Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Vinegar, Egg Yolks, Modified Corn Starch, Horseradish, Salt, Artificial Flavoring, Potassium Sorbate (A Preservative), Xanthan Gum, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
