Mezzetta Sliced Greek Kalamata Olives
9.5 ozUPC: 0007321400619
Product Details
These sliced Mezzetta Sliced Greek Kalamata Olives 9.5 oz are a time saver, perfect on sandwiches, pizza or in a tapenade. The uses are unlimited. We source our Kalamatas exclusively from Greece for true Kalamata flavor, color and quality.
- Gluten-Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size9pieces (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Kalamata Olives, Water, Distiled and Red Wine Vinegars, Sea Salt, Olive Oil, Lactic Acid.
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More