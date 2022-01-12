Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives
Mezzetta Spanish Colossal Queen Olives With Pimento, are imported from ancient Mediterranean olive groves. The Mediterranean sun infuses them with a mild, fruity taste and fresh, green bouquet. They are pitted and stuffed with minced pimento before being cured. Serve with fresh crusty bread, cheese and wine to welcome your friends. They are excellent as a snack, appetizer or the final ingredient to the perfect martini.
- Vegan
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
Olives, Water, Minced Pimiento, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum, Calcium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
