Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives
Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives Perspective: back
Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives Perspective: left
Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives Perspective: right
Mezzetta Super Colossal Pimiento Stuffed Spanish Queen Olives

10 ozUPC: 0007321400108
Product Details

Mezzetta Spanish Colossal Queen Olives With Pimento, are imported from ancient Mediterranean olive groves. The Mediterranean sun infuses them with a mild, fruity taste and fresh, green bouquet. They are pitted and stuffed with minced pimento before being cured. Serve with fresh crusty bread, cheese and wine to welcome your friends. They are excellent as a snack, appetizer or the final ingredient to the perfect martini.

  • Vegan
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1olive (9.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.08%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Olives, Water, Minced Pimiento, Sea Salt, Lactic Acid, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum, Calcium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate Added as A Preservative

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.