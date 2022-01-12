Mezzetta Spanish Colossal Queen Olives With Pimento, are imported from ancient Mediterranean olive groves. The Mediterranean sun infuses them with a mild, fruity taste and fresh, green bouquet. They are pitted and stuffed with minced pimento before being cured. Serve with fresh crusty bread, cheese and wine to welcome your friends. They are excellent as a snack, appetizer or the final ingredient to the perfect martini.

Vegan

Gluten Free

Non-GMO