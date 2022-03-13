MHP Glutamine-SR 12 Hour Muscle Feeder
Product Details
Exclusive sustained release micro-feed technology:
Glutamine-SR''s Micro-Feed Technology allows for an unprecedented 100% of L-Glutamine utilization, maximizes anti-catabolic effects and optimizes muscle growth and recovery. Research on leading brand supplemental L-Glutamine powder has shown that the stomach utilizes 70% of the amount ingested, leaving only 30% available for delivery to muscle tissue. The exclusive and patented Micro-Feed Technology used in Glutamine-SR protects the L-Glutamine as if is transported through the stomach and increases the amount delivered to muscle tissue. The Micro-Feed Technology also increases bio-availability and utilization of L-Glutamine by providing a controlled, steady supply for 12 straight hours. Glutamine-SR''s 12 Hour Sustained Release Micro-Feed Technology has raised the standards in glutamine supplementation, making Glutamine-SR the most bio-efficient and powerful Glutamine supplement in the world.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pharmaceutical Grade L-glutamine , Patented Sustained Release Micro-fee Technology ( Low Di Glucose Polymer Matrix Microtex Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil , Soy Lecithin ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
