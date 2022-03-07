Hover to Zoom
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer
20 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820028909
Product Details
- Reclosable aluminum bottles
- 95 calories per serving
- 2.6 grams of carbs per serving
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories95
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2.6g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Barley , Rice , Hops , Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
