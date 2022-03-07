Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: front
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: back
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: left
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: right
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: top
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer Perspective: bottom
Michelob Ultra® Light Beer

20 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820028909
Product Details

  • Reclosable aluminum bottles
  • 95 calories per serving
  • 2.6 grams of carbs per serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories95
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2.6g1%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Barley , Rice , Hops , Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Barley and Barley Products. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.