Michelob Ultra Light Beer
20 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820096751
Product Details
Michelob ULTRA appeals to beer drinkers interested in a superior tasting light beer that promotes an active, social lifestyle.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories95
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.6g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
