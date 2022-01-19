Hover to Zoom
Michelob Ultra® Pure Gold Organic Light Lager
6 bottles / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820020082
Product Details
Brewed with 100% renewable electricityfrom the sun. Organic by Nature. Brewed with organic grains from the country's finest fields, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold delivers the pure, crisp, refreshing taste you love.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2.5g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Disclaimer
