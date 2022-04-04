Hover to Zoom
Michelob Ultra Pure Gold Organic Light Lager
12 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0001820020144
Purchase Options
Product Details
Brewed with organic grains from the country's finest fields, Michelob Ultra Pure Gold delivers the pure, crisp, refreshing taste you love.
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories85
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2.5g1%
Protein0.5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Disclaimer
