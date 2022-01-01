Hover to Zoom
Microsoft Xbox One Stereo Headset - Black
1 ctUPC: 0088984215950
Product Details
Immerse yourself in rich stereo sound with the Xbox One Stereo Headset. Easily adjust audio levels without taking your hands off the controller. You can even control the balance of game sounds and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear.
- Rich stereo sound and clear voice capture for a personal, immersive experience
- Premium audio experience for both game and chat audio
- Easily adjust game and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear with independent game and chat audio levels
- Full range audio spectrum (20Hz-20kHz) for deep bass, all the way to crystal-clear high frequencies
- Unidirectional microphone for clear voice capture
Includes:
- Stereo Headset
- Stereo Headset Adapter
- USB Cable
Important Information: Voice chat requires Xbox Live; in-game chat requires Xbox Live Gold (sold separately).