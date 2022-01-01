Immerse yourself in rich stereo sound with the Xbox One Stereo Headset. Easily adjust audio levels without taking your hands off the controller. You can even control the balance of game sounds and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear.

Rich stereo sound and clear voice capture for a personal, immersive experience

Premium audio experience for both game and chat audio

Easily adjust game and chat audio to focus on what you want to hear with independent game and chat audio levels

Full range audio spectrum (20Hz-20kHz) for deep bass, all the way to crystal-clear high frequencies

Unidirectional microphone for clear voice capture

Includes:

Stereo Headset

Stereo Headset Adapter

USB Cable

Important Information: Voice chat requires Xbox Live; in-game chat requires Xbox Live Gold (sold separately).