Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red
1 ctUPC: 0088984270710
Purchase Options
Product Details
Today, we’re excited to introduce the latest design in the new generation of controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red. With a vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase, the new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color.
- Textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked
- Matte black triggers
- Hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control
- Bumpers