Today, we’re excited to introduce the latest design in the new generation of controllers, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Pulse Red. With a vivid, fiery-red topcase and crisp, white backcase, the new Pulse Red controller brings the same energy and equally striking color.

Textured dot pattern on the triggers and bumpers to keep your grip locked

Matte black triggers

Hybrid D-pad reduce slip against sweaty fingers and thumbs for greater control

Bumpers