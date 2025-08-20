Hover to Zoom
Mike-Sell's Groovy Good N Hot Potato Chips
9.5 OZUPC: 0007110460153
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0.39mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), Salt, Sugar, Corn Flour, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Spices, Natural Flavor, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extractives, Red #40 Lake, Yellow #6 Lake, Citric Acid, Natural Hickory Smoked Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
