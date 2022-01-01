Mikesell's Cheddar & Sour Cream Groovy Potato Chips Perspective: front
Mikesell's Cheddar & Sour Cream Groovy Potato Chips Perspective: back
Mikesell's Cheddar & Sour Cream Groovy Potato Chips

9.5 ozUPC: 0007110460183
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.5g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg2%
Iron0mg2%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Contains : One Or More of : the Following : Peanut , Corn , Sunflower and/or Canola Oil ) Salt , Whey , Maltodextrin , Cheese ( Cheddar and Blue [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ] ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Onion Powder , Buttermilk , Canola Oil , Sour Cream Solids ( Cultured Cream , Nonfat Milk ) , Nonfat Dry Milk , Citric Acid , Whey Protein Concentrate , Garlic Powder , Food Starch-modified , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Artificial Colors ( Including Yellow #6 , Extracts of : Turmeric , Extracts of : Annatto ) , Disodium Phosphate , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate , Lactic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ...