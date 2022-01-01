Ingredients

Potatoes , Vegetable Oil ( Contains : One Or More of : the Following : Peanut , Corn , Sunflower and/or Canola Oil ) Salt , Whey , Maltodextrin , Cheese ( Cheddar and Blue [ Milk , Cheese Cultures , Enzymes ] ) , Monosodium Glutamate , Onion Powder , Buttermilk , Canola Oil , Sour Cream Solids ( Cultured Cream , Nonfat Milk ) , Nonfat Dry Milk , Citric Acid , Whey Protein Concentrate , Garlic Powder , Food Starch-modified , Natural And Artificial Flavors , Artificial Colors ( Including Yellow #6 , Extracts of : Turmeric , Extracts of : Annatto ) , Disodium Phosphate , Disodium Inosinate , Disodium Guanylate , Lactic Acid .

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

