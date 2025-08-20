Hover to Zoom
Mikesell's Green Onion Potato Chips
9.5 ozUPC: 0007110460163
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron450mg2500%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), Salt, Dextrose, Corn Flour, Onion Powder, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Whey, Corn Meal, Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
