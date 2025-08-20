Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), Salt, Dextrose, Corn Flour, Onion Powder, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Whey, Corn Meal, Monosodium Glutamate, Parsley, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible