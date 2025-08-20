Hover to Zoom
Mikesell's Honey Barbecue Potato Chips
9.5 ozUPC: 0007110460176
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size18chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium240mg10.43%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium450mg10%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Honey Powder (Honey, Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extractives, Natural Smoked Flavor, Annatto Extractives
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More