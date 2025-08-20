Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil), Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Honey Powder (Honey, Maltodextrin), Maltodextrin, Monosodium Glutamate, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Torula Yeast, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extractives, Natural Smoked Flavor, Annatto Extractives

Allergen Info

Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

