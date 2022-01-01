Hover to Zoom
Mikesell's Pepperoni Pizza Puffcorn
5.5 ozUPC: 0007110430209
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.5 About servings per container
Serving size28 GRAMS
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg21%
Total Carbohydrate13g5%
Protein2g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: PEANUT, CORN, SUNFLOWER, CANOLA) SALT, TOMATO POWDER, SUGAR, WHEY POWDER, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, CHEDDAR CHEESE (CULTURED PASTEURIZED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES), SPICES, YEAST EXTRACT, GUM ACACIA, CITRIC ACID, SILICON DIOXIDE, NONFAT DRY MILK, MALIC ACID, PAPRIKA EXTRACT, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
