Ingredients

CORN MEAL, VEGETABLE OIL (CONTAINS ONE OR MORE OF THE FOLLOWING: PEANUT, CORN, SUNFLOWER, CANOLA) SALT, TOMATO POWDER, SUGAR, WHEY POWDER, ONION POWDER, GARLIC POWDER, CHEDDAR CHEESE (CULTURED PASTEURIZED MILK, SALT, ENZYMES), SPICES, YEAST EXTRACT, GUM ACACIA, CITRIC ACID, SILICON DIOXIDE, NONFAT DRY MILK, MALIC ACID, PAPRIKA EXTRACT, TRICALCIUM PHOSPHATE, CANOLA OIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, DISODIUM PHOSPHATE, SUNFLOWER OIL, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More