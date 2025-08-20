Hover to Zoom
Mikesell's Potato Chips No Salt Added
9.5 ozUPC: 0007110460118
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0.43%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium7mg0%
Iron0.48mg2%
Potassium390mg8%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Peanut, Corn, Sunflower and/or Canola Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
