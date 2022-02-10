Bad breath can keep you and your dog from the closeness you've always enjoyed. Now you can help keep your canine friend's breath fresh with Milk-Bone Brushing Chews Daily Dental Treats. These chews feature unique nubs and ridges that are designed to clean like bristles on a toothbrush*, helping control tartar and plaque buildup through scrubbing action. Made with no artificial flavors and sealed for freshness, these chews have an irresistible taste your dog will love. They are fortified with 12 essential vitamins and minerals — including calcium to help support strong bones and teeth — and have no artificial flavors.

*When fed daily, Milk-Bone Brushing Chews are as effective as brushing a dog's teeth twice a week based on the reduction of tartar build-up. The Veterinary Oral Health Council recommends daily tooth brushing for optimal effectiveness.