Milk-Bone™ Flavor Snacks® Small Dog Treats
Product Details
Does your dog like the crunch of dog biscuits but also love meaty flavors? Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks small dog biscuits are just what your dog craves! They come in five amazing meaty flavors: bacon, turkey, chicken, sausage and beef. And they're small enough for your dog to sample them all . . . often! Four-legged friends of all sizes and ages can enjoy these tasty and wholesome dog treats; simply break them into smaller pieces for pint-sized pups. Besides their delicious tastes, Milk-Bone Flavor Snacks small dog biscuits also offer other benefits, including 12 vitamins and minerals to help keep your dog at his or her best. Thanks to their crunchy texture, they even help clean your dog's teeth with every bite. And they're produced in Buffalo, New York, U.S.A., so you can treat your dog with confidence. Go ahead, grab a box and let the fun begin!
- Comes in these flavors that dogs love: bacon, beef, chicken, sausage, and turkey
- Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals to help keep your dog at this best
- Crunchy texture helps clean teeth and freshen breath
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground Whole Wheat, Wheat Flour, Meat and Bone Meal, Poultry By-Product Meal, Beef Fat (Preserved with BHA/BHT), Salt, Chicken Meal, Turkey By-Product Meal, Bacon Fat, Dicalcium Phosphate, Brewers Dried Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Sodium Metabisulfite (used as a preservative), Iron Oxide (color), Red 40, BHA (used as a preservative), Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Natural Sausage Flavor.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
