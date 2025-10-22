Milk-Bone Good Morning Daily Vitamin Treats are specially formulated dog snacks that provide beneficial nutrients not found in most dog foods—nutrients that help promote your dog's well-being and longevity. With the Healthy Joints blend you can start your dog's day off with a tasty new way to help support his joints and mobility (DHA, Vitamin C, Glucosamine, Chondroitin). And with real chicken as the #1 ingredient, Milk-Bone Good Morning Daily Vitamin Treats have a delicious flavor your dog is sure to love.

Joints support blend with DHA glucosamine and chondroitin

With beneficial Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants to help support total body health