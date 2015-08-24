Start your devoted pup off on the right paw each morning by giving him or her one of these Milk Bone Good Morning Daily Vitamin Healthy Joints Dog Treats. And with real chicken as the number one ingredient, these essential vitamin dog snacks have a delicious flavor your dog is sure to love. Pets that experience stiff joints that impact their mobility can benefit from the special dose of select nutrients in these daily dog treats, including glucosamine and chondroitin. The health-promoting ingredients in each daily vitamin dog treat targets the joints specifically, but also work throughout the entire body to support your dog's well-being and longevity in many different ways. Your dog's immune system will benefit from vitamin C and antioxidants, and fiber is included for smoother digestive processes. Omega-3 helps nourish your pup's well-worn coat, and even brain health is supported by DHA. These chewy dog bone treats are made for dogs of all sizes—the amount of treats you give depends on the size of your dog.

Each formulation has a unique blend of nutrients to help support specific functions and is not 100% complete and balanced.

Tastes Like a Treat. Works Like a Vitamin

No By-Products or Meals

No Artificial Flavors or Preservaitves