Start your devoted pup off on the right paw each morning by giving him or her one of these Milk Bone Good Morning Total Wellness Daily Vitamin Dog Treats. And with real chicken as the number one ingredient, these essential vitamin dog snacks have a delicious flavor your dog is sure to love. Dogs of all sizes can benefit from this special dose of select nutrients through delicious daily vitamin dog treats that they wouldn't typically get through their regular diet. These health-promoting ingredients work throughout the body to support your dog's well-being and longevity in many different ways. Your dog's immune system will benefit from beta-carotene, vitamin C and antioxidants, and fiber is included for smoother digestive processes. The dog treats include Omega-3 to helps nourish your dog's well-worn coat, and even brain health is supported by DHA and taurine. These chewy daily dog bone treats are made to keep your pup running on all paws by giving him or her the vitamins and minerals their body needs for optimal health.

Tastes like a treat. Works like a vitamin.

Each formulation has a unique blend of nutrients to help support specific functions and is not 100% complete and balanced.

No by-products or meals

No artificial flavors or preservatives