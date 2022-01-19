Add more wholesome goodness to your dog’s day with Milk-Bone Grain Free Dog Treats. These delightfully crunchy dog treats are made with no added wheat ingredients, fillers, corn ingredients, artificial flavors or preservatives. What they are made with is plenty of love and 12 vitamins and minerals. Plus, the crunchy texture of these dog biscuits helps clean teeth and freshen breath for happier doggy kisses. Whether your dog is big or small, these dog snacks are sure to make any day in the doglife feel extra special. Pick up a box to get tails wagging.

Contains one (1) 9-pound box of Milk-Bone Grain Free Dog Treats

Wholesome and tasty crunchy dog treats

No artificial preservatives, fillers, added corn or wheat

Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals

Crunchy texture helps clean teeth and freshen breath