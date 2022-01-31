Milk-Bone Mini's Flavor Dog Snacks Case
Product Details
Milk-Bone Mini's Flavor Snacks dog biscuits feature the same teeth-cleaning and vitamin-enriched goodness of Milk-Bone Original biscuits in a tasty bite-sized treat.
- Only 5 calories per treat and a small size so you can enjoy treating more often
- Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals to help keep your dog at his or her best
- More than 450 treats per canister means more Milk-Bone Mini's moments with your best friend
You get great value with our new 36-ounce canister. More than 450 treats at an unbeatable price!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ground Whole Wheat, Wheat Flour, Meat And Bone Meal, Beef Fat (Preserved With BHA/BHT), Poultry By-Product Meal, Chicken Meal, Salt, Bacon Fat, Dicalcium Phosphate, Brewers Dried Yeast, Malted Barley Flour, Iron Oxide (Color), Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Riboflavin Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement), Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Manganous Oxide, Copper Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite), Sodium Metabisulfite (Used As A Preservative), Red 40, BHA (Used As A Preservative), Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
