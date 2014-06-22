Milk-Bone® Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Snacks Perspective: front
Milk-Bone® Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Snacks Perspective: back
Milk-Bone® Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Snacks Perspective: left
Milk-Bone® Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Snacks Perspective: right
Milk-Bone® Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe Dog Snacks

5.6 ozUPC: 0007910090212
Add more wholesome goodness to your dog’s day with Milk-Bone Soft & Chewy Chicken Recipe With Chicken Breast dog treats. These delicious, tender dog snacks are made with real chicken and fortified with vitamins and minerals — 12 to be exact! On top of their irresistibly savory taste, the soft texture of these treats makes them easy for dogs of all sizes to enjoy, whether you feed them whole or break into smaller pieces.

  • Soft and chewy dog treats made with real chicken breast
  • Fortified with 12 vitamins and minerals
  • Great for dogs of all sizes

