Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Ground Whole Wheat, Brewers Rice, Rolled Oats, Beef, Sugar, Soy Flour, Glycerin, Sweet Potatoes, Beef Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Salt, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid (Preservative), Caramel Color, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Garlic, Zinc Propionate, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info

Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible