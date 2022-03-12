Milk-Bone Trail Mix Real Beef & Sweet Potato Dog Snacks
Product Details
Trail Mix offers a mix of both chewy & crunchy treats all in one bag, perfect to feed out of your hand or to give piece by piece.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Ground Whole Wheat, Brewers Rice, Rolled Oats, Beef, Sugar, Soy Flour, Glycerin, Sweet Potatoes, Beef Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Salt, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid (Preservative), Caramel Color, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Garlic, Zinc Propionate, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Rosemary Extract.
Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
