Milk-Bone Trail Mix Real Beef & Sweet Potato Dog Snacks

20 ozUPC: 0007910051860
Product Details

Trail Mix offers a mix of both chewy & crunchy treats all in one bag, perfect to feed out of your hand or to give piece by piece.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories4
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Ground Whole Wheat, Brewers Rice, Rolled Oats, Beef, Sugar, Soy Flour, Glycerin, Sweet Potatoes, Beef Fat (Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols), Flaxseed, Salt, Natural Flavor, Citric Acid (Preservative), Caramel Color, Calcium Propionate (Preservative), Garlic, Zinc Propionate, Paprika Oleoresin (Color), Mixed Tocopherols (Preservative), Rosemary Extract.

Allergen Info
Not intentionally nor inherently included Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

