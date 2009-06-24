Mill Creek Amazon Organics Volumizing Conditioner Lavender And Lemon Grass Description: Paraben Free No Sodium Lauryl Sulfate Propylene Glycol Free Amazon Organics Volumizing Conditioner Protects Your Hair With Natural Botanical Extracts From The Amazon Rainforest. Key Benefits: Our Balancing Formula Gently Nourishes, Hydrates, And Helps Maintain And Preserve Healthy Hair With Nourishing Botanical Extracts. Free Of Paraben, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, And Propylene Glycol. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.