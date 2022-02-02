Mill Creek Hair Spray Regular Hold Description: Botanicals Since 1975. Original Formula. Regular Hold Hair Spray. Conditions With Keratin, Jojoba, And Panthenol. No Build-Up. The Best Of Nature For Nourished Beauty. Regular Hold Hair Spray With Keratin, Jojoba And Panthenol. Mill Creek'S Regular Hold Hair Spray Gives Your Hair A Special Soft Hold With Control Confidence. Keratin, Jojoba And Panthenol Make The Difference For Superior Performance From This Non-Drying Formula That'S Neither Stiff Nor Sticky. Our Exclusive Blend Rinses Clean With Every Shampoo Leaving No Hair Dulling Build-Up. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.