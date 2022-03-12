All the amazing properties of pure Aloe Vera are carefully extracted form the Aloe Vera plant and are completely intact in this convenient tube. We add Cucumber to help keep the skin toned, fresh and soft. Also Comfrey and Allantoin to further assist the skin's healing process. This moisture-rich, quick-absorbing Aloe Vera Gel helps soothe and relieve skin irritations, minor burns, insect bites, and sunburn. A cooling aftershave balm for men and women.

Soothes and Moisturizes Dry & Chapped Skin

Also Soothes Minor Skin Irritations, Insect Bites & Sunburn