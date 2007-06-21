Millcreek Aloe Vera & Paba Moisturizing Lotion's high-potency formula nourishes skin by replenishing moisture and nutrients lost to harsh environments. Our botanical blend helps keep skin smooth and supple. Aloe vera gel helps to moisturize skin and soothe minor skin irritations like shaving burn, detergent rash and dry cracked skin. PABA provides natural protection with its UV absorption qualities. This lotion contains no harsh chemicals and no alcohol to irritate sensitive skin.

Soothing & Replenishing

Repairs Dry, Rough Skin

Absorbs Quickly

Paraben, Cruelty, & Gluten Free

pH Balanced